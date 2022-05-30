journal-news logo
X

Bus on school trip in Poland crashes into ditch; 5 injured

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Police in southern Poland say five people have been injured when a bus carrying nearly two dozen pupils on a school trip veered off a road and toppled into a ditch

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A bus carrying nearly two dozen pupils on a school trip veered off a road and toppled into a ditch in southern Poland, injuring five people early Monday, police said.

Three of the injured were hospitalized after the crash near the village of Roztoka, but their lives weren't in danger, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 23 seventh graders, ages 12 and 13, and three teachers in addition to the driver, said Pawel Klimek, police spokesman in the town of Tarnow. They were traveling from Rzeszow to the southern mountain resort of Zakopane.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

In Other News
1
French Open updates | Stan Smith earns ITF's highest honor
2
Popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead at 28
3
Live updates | Mayor: street fighting in Sievierodonetsk
4
Germany reports rise of child sex abuse, depiction of abuse
5
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top