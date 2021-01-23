Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

The cause of the wreck around noon Friday was not yet known, said Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. It wasn't clear if any other vehicle was involved. A photo from the sheriff's office showed the bus on its side on a curving road, with no snow or rain in the remote area.

There were 48 people on the bus, including the driver. It was heading to Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park, which sits on the Hualapai reservation. It’s best known for the Skywalk, a glass bridge that juts out 70 feet (21 meters) from the canyon walls and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) below.