Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously

Auburn received about 27 patients, including the driver, and was assessing their conditions, Chadderdon said. Three were transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Upstate is the area's top-level trauma center, a hospital especially equipped to handle serious injuries.

Upstate received 25 patients in all, spokesperson Darryl Geddes said. He couldn't immediately provide information on their conditions.

It wasn’t immediately clear what company or agency owned the bus, or what caused the crash.

One westbound lane was closed until early evening, and traffic was backed up for miles, the state police said.