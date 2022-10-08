journal-news logo
X

Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43

Nation & World
2 hours ago
A bus has caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India and at least 12 passengers have been killed

NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India early Saturday, killing at least 12 passengers, an official said.

Another 43 people with serious burns were taken to a hospital in Nashik, a city in Maharashtra state, said police officer Bhagwan Adke.

Most passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire around 5 a.m. and the vehicle was completely burned, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Some people living near the highway reached the spot but couldn't help as the raging fire engulfed the vehicle. The rescue work started after the fire service and police doused the blaze, Adke said.

Eknath Shinde, the top state elected official, said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the bus tragedy. "May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.

Nashik is nearly 200 kilometers (120 miles) northeast of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.

Hundreds of thousands of people are killed or injured annually on India’s roads. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Credit: Yatish Bhanu

Credit: Yatish Bhanu

In Other News
1
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
2
Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt
3
Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank
4
Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years
5
Trains halted for hours in northern Germany, sabotage seen
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top