Burundian peacekeepers in Somalia killed in jihadi attack

Tuesday's attack was the latest by al-Shabab, which opposes the presence of foreign troops in Somalia. The group, which is fighting to impose Islamic Shariah law across the Horn of Africa nation, has stepped up its attacks in recent months amid political tensions as Somalia tries to elect a new president.

Burundi is one of the African countries contributing troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia, now known by its initials as ATMIS. Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti also have deployed soldiers to the mission.

The African Union statement urged the international community “to increase support to the Somali security services and the ATMIS mission commensurate with the security challenge at hand."