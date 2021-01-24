Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy–Forces for the Defense of Democracy, known by its French acronym CNDD-FDD. Ndikuriyo was named to the position at the party's convention in Gitega, Burundi's capital.

He replaces President Evariste Ndayishimiye who was secretary-general until now. Ndayishimiye, was named to the ruling party's highest position, chairman of the Council of Elders. That position had been vacant since the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza in June, 2020.