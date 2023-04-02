X

Burundi: At least 13 gold miners killed in flooded pits

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
An official in Burundi says the bodies of 13 gold miners have been recovered from two pits in which they were trapped by flood water

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An official in Burundi says the bodies of 13 gold miners have been recovered from two pits in which they were trapped by flood water.

Nicodème Ndahabonyimana, a district administrator in the northwestern province of Cibitoke, said the miners could not be saved after the pits collapsed Friday night amid torrential rainfall.

The bodies of two other miners who were missing and presumed dead have not been recovered, he said, urging artisanal miners to avoid pits during the rainy season.

Police and other authorities on Saturday unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the pits, flooded with water from the overflowing Rugogo river.

Such mining disasters are frequently reported in Burundi's northwest and northeast, where people mining illegally prefer nighttime work to escape the oversight of authorities.

In Other News
1
New York, city of Trump's dreams, delivers his comeuppance
2
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
3
The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here's why
4
Rebounding Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in Vatican square
5
Trans people face rhetoric, disinformation after shooting
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top