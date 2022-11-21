Burrow throws 4 TD passes, Bengals rally past Steelers 37-30

The Bengals countered by having Burrow start looking deep, connecting with Tyler Boyd, practice squad call-up Tyler Irwin for long gains during an eight-play, 93-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended with Perine dragging Wallace across the goal line for a 6-yard score that made it 34-23 with 4:35 remaining.

Cincinnati has won four of five against the Steelers. The Bengals had dropped 14 of their previous 15 against their longtime AFC North nemesis.

All but one of those losses came before Burrow arrived. His combination of poise, accuracy and swagger has lifted the fortunes of a franchise and shifted the balance of power in a rivalry Pittsburgh has dominated for long stretches.

Burrow didn't get there without enduring some growing pains as a rookie in 2020. Pickett finds himself in the same spot after being handed the keys to the offense in the middle of Week 3.

While the Steelers showed progress during a back-and-forth first half — Pittsburgh's 20 points matched the most points it had scored in regulation this season — the momentum stalled in the second half.

Four of the Steelers' first five possessions after halftime ended with a punt, giving Burrow all the space he needed to likely effectively end any slim outside chance Pittsburgh had in being a factor in the division race down the stretch.

INJURIES

Bengals: Mixon, who scored five touchdowns in Cincinnati's win over Carolina before its bye, had 20 yards rushing on seven carries. He also caught three passes for 42 yards.

Steelers: WR Miles Boykin (oblique) and backup RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) left in the first half. C Mason Cole (foot) did not start the second half.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Travel to AFC South-leading Tennessee (7-3) next Sunday.

Steelers: Visit Indianapolis (4-6-1) next Monday night. Pittsburgh has won each of its last six meetings with the Colts.

