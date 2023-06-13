Bunge to buy Viterra in $18 billion deal that would create an agricultural powerhouse

The combined business will keep the Bunge name, with headquarters in St. Louis. Viterra's headquarters in Rotterdam in the Netherlands will serve as a commercial location.

Glencore, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and British Columbia Investment Management are also investing in the deal.

The board of the combined company will include eight Bunge directors and four representatives nominated by Viterra shareholders after the deal closes.

The transaction is targeted to close by the middle of next year. It still needs approval from Bunge Inc. shareholders.

Bunge's stock declined 1.9% before the market open.