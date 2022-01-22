Bulls G Caruso sidelined by broken wrist after Allen foul

Caruso said after the game that his wrist was “a little banged up” and that he’d have to see how it feels in the next couple of days.

“The dude just grabbed me out of the air,” Caruso said.

Allen served a one-game suspension during the 2016-17 season while at Duke after tripping an opposing player for the third time in a calendar year. He was ejected from an NBA Summer League game in 2019 after committing two flagrant fouls.

The Bucks acquired Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason. He spent two seasons at Memphis after playing his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.

The play was originally ruled a common shooting foul, but it was upgraded to a flagrant 2 after a replay review. The flagrant 2 resulted in an automatic ejection.

