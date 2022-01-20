Bulls G Ball to have knee surgery, sidelined 6-8 weeks

Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday the team had switched up his treatment, hoping he would avoid surgery, after he didn't respond well to the initial regimen. Ball had the same knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.

Acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal, Ball has been a major contributor in Chicago's rise to the top of the Eastern Conference. He is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. A disruptive defender on the perimeter, he is sixth in the league in steals at 1.8 per game.