Bull on tracks at New Jersey's Newark station delays train traffic outside New York

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A loose bull on the tracks at a New Jersey train station snarled rail traffic on Thursday.
New Jersey Transit posted on X, formerly Twitter, a photo of the horned bovine apparently standing on the tracks at Newark Penn Station.
It's unclear how the creature got there or if it's yet been captured. Newark police said there were no injuries reported.
The transit agency wrote that service is delayed up to 45 minutes between Newark and Penn Station New York because of “police activity," and posted a photo of the animal.
In Other News
1
Appeals court again upholds gag order barring Donald Trump from...
2
Mexico's search for people falsely listed as missing finds some alive...
3
Israeli defense minister vows to fight on in Gaza despite rising...
4
Why Argentina's shock measures may be the best hope for its ailing...
5
Live updates | Palestinian prime minister says US must 'walk the walk'...