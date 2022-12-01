Bulgarians protest reinstatement of paper election ballots

The Election Code amendments were approved last week during an all-night sitting of the National Assembly's legal affairs committee, with support from the center-right GERB party of three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the Socialist Party and a party representing Bulgaria’s ethnic Turkish citizens.

The rushed move comes as a political stalemate in the European Union’s poorest member country has added to the economic woes of many Bulgarians at a time of galloping inflation and rising energy costs.

Bulgaria currently is governed by a caretaker Cabinet with limited powers following its fourth general election in less than two years.

The October election produced another fragmented parliament, where so far fruitless efforts to form a viable governing coalition are likely to result in another election early next year.

