Bulgarian writer wins International Booker Prize for darkly comic memory novel

French novelist Leila Slimani, who chaired the judging panel, said it was “a brilliant novel full of irony and melancholy.”

“It’s a very profound work that deals with a contemporary question and also a philosophical question: What happens to us when our memories disappear?" she said.

“But it is also a great novel about Europe, a continent in need of a future, where the past is reinvented and where nostalgia can be a poison.”

Gospodinov is one of Bulgaria’s most-translated authors. “Time Shelter” has also won Italy’s Strega European Prize for literature in Italian translation.

The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a translated work of fiction published in the U.K. or Ireland. It is run alongside the Booker Prize for English-language fiction, which will be handed out in the autumn.

The prize was set up to boost the profile of fiction in other languages — which accounts for only a small share of books published in Britain — and to salute the underappreciated work of literary translators.

Last year's winners were Indian writer Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell for "Tomb of Sand."

Rodel said she was grateful to the prize for rejecting the belief that that “if you’re a good translator, maybe you shouldn’t even be noticed.”

“This is a creative process,” she said. “This is a definite collaborative work of art that we’re creating with our authors. I'm just endlessly grateful to the Booker for putting that out in front in this award."

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP