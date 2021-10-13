Bulgarian coal miners demand job security, fear changes

Nearly half of the electricity in the Balkan country of 7 million is produced by coal power plants, while another 35% comes from nuclear energy. The rest is covered by hydroelectric, solar and wind generation.

The financial burden of reducing carbon emissions poses a huge challenge to Bulgaria, which has one of the lowest gross domestic product per capita rates in the EU.

Bulgaria will hold an early general election on Nov. 14. There is no operational parliament at the moment, and the caretaker government has limited powers.

After meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, union leaders said the government had agreed that the closure date for the coal power plants should be after 2040.

Caption Protester carry a cross with a sign "Maritsa East mine" seen as hundreds of Bulgarian coal miners and energy workers staged a protest in Sofia, Bulgaria, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, to demand government guarantees for their jobs amid bids by the European Union to close mines and reduce carbon emissions. The financial burden of reducing carbon emissions poses a huge challenge to Bulgaria, which has one of the lowest GDP per capita rates in the EU. (AP Photo Valentina Petrova) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Protesters seen behind flags and banners of their trade union as hundreds of Bulgarian coal miners and energy workers staged a protest in Sofia, Bulgaria, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, to demand government guarantees for their jobs amid bids by the European Union to close mines and reduce carbon emissions. The financial burden of reducing carbon emissions poses a huge challenge to Bulgaria, which has one of the lowest GDP per capita rates in the EU. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) Credit: Valentina Petrova Credit: Valentina Petrova