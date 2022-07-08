Bulgaria moves closer to early election as talks fail

The Harvard-educated Vassilev served as finance minister in the previous pro-Western government that was toppled in a no-confidence vote on June 22.

The ouster of the government, which took office last December pledging zero tolerance for corruption, opens the way to a new election. That could bring a stronger presence of nationalist and pro-Russia groups in parliament.

On Friday, Radev announced that next week he will hand the government mandate to the center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which has already said that it would return the mandate immediately. In this case, a third and last mandate will be offered by the president to a parliamentary party of his choice.

Political analyst Daniel Smilov said that the failure to form a new government means that the chances of an early parliamentary election had risen sharply.