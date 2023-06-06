Bulgaria gets new government as former rivals enter uneasy alliance

They will seek to cobble together a constitutional majority of two-thirds of parliamentary seats to push through a comprehensive overhaul of the judiciary and to implement long-awaited anti-corruption reforms in the graft-ridden country.

The Balkan country of 6.5 million is one of the most corrupt nations in the EU. It also has the worst income inequality in the 27-member bloc.

The government's priorities include the urgent passage of the delayed 2023 budget. It also hopes to join the EU's visa-free Schengen area and the euro zone, and to secure the release of billions of euros in EU recovery funds, by adopting the required legislation.

The new government has pledged to keep Bulgaria, a NATO and EU member, on a firm pro-Western track; to fight Russian influence in Bulgaria’s security sector; and to guarantee support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

