Bulgaria: 43 migrants found in van days after 18 found dead

Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova said the 43 migrants appear to be in good health, despite being squeezed into a tight space. She didn't provide the migrants' nationalities.

Last week, the bodies of 18 migrants were found suffocated inside a secret compartment under a load of lumber on an abandoned truck near Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia. Another 34 migrants on the truck survived the ordeal, but were dehydrated, wet and frostbitten. All were Afghans who had entered Bulgaria from Turkey, hoping to reach Western Europe, authorities said.