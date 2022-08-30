Building collapses in Nigeria; 8 people pulled from rubble

“Five minutes after I left there, I was under there, it just came down. I just thank God I am alive now,” said Enoch.

Rescue operations continued late Tuesday with excavators and assistance from dozens nearby.

On social media, Nigerians urged authorities to take action against the trend of building collapses across the country.

In the last year, there have been more than 10 building collapses in this West African nation, often with authorities being accused of failing to enforce building safety regulations. Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, recorded five such collapses last year, including in November when more than 40 people died when a high rise still being constructed crumbled on workers.