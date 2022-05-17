Buffett's firm reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup

But Buffett had already shared the biggest investments with Berkshire Hathaway shareholders at the company's recent annual meeting. That means investors already knew that he had invested heavily in Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and HP Inc. during the quarter, while picking up nearly 4 million more Apple shares and betting that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through.

But Monday's Securities and Exchange Commission filing also revealed new stakes in Citigroup, Ally Financial, media company Paramount Global, insurer Markel, chemical maker Celanese Corp., and pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Corp.