Buffett to auction off one last private lunch for charity

Buffett has said he supports Glide because they help people in difficult situations find hope again in life. Glide provides meals, health care, job training, rehabilitation and housing support to the poor and homeless.

The 91-year-old billionaire didn't immediately respond to questions about why he decided the end the auction after this year.

Glide’s President and CEO Karen Hanrahan said Buffett’s “friendship and generosity over the past 22 years have been invaluable” to the charity.

The weeklong eBay auction will begin June 12 with an opening bid of $25,000 and continue through June 17. The winner will get to bring up to seven people to eat with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in New York City. The only topic that's off limits at the lunch is what Buffett might buy next.

Buffett’s company owns more than 90 companies including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, several major utilities an an assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses. Berkshire Hathaway also has major investments in companies including Apple, Coca-Cola Co., American Express and Bank of America.

