Buffett says people shouldn't worry about Berkshire, banks

Wednesday's appearance is the first extended television interview Buffett has done since before the pandemic. Buffett used to regularly appear on the cable network to answer questions for three hours at a time several times a year. Buffett and Abel fielded a variety of questions Wednesday, including the recent bank failures and whether railroads, including Berkshire's BNSF railroad, need to continue improving safety in the wake of several recent high-profile derailments.

Buffett said more banks will fail over time, but most people shouldn't worry about it because their money is protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

“We’re not over bank failures, but depositors haven’t had a crisis,” Buffett said. “Banks go bust, but depositors aren’t going to be hurt.”

There has been an intense focus on improving railroad safety in the wake of the fiery Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment outside East Palestine, Ohio, that prompted evacuations and lingering health concerns after hazardous chemicals were released.

Buffett and Abel said it's impossible to ensure there will be no derailments because of everything that's involved in running a railroad, but the industry is generally getting safer over time, and it will get better now.

“There’s no question there’s lessons to be learned for the industry as a whole and there’s room for improvement,” Abel said.

Berkshire owns dozens of businesses besides BNSF, including Geico insurance, a number of large utilities an assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses. It also holds more than $300 billion of investments, including major stakes in Apple and Coca-Cola.