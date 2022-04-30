Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash

But Berkshire said the value of its investments shrunk by $1.58 billion in the first quarter when a year ago that paper estimate of its investments grew by $4.7 billion. That accounted for most of the swing in net earnings.

Buffett says that Berkshire's operating earnings are a better measure of the company's performance because they exclude investment gains and losses. By that measure, Berkshire's earnings remained steady at $7.04 billion, or $4,773.84 per Class A share, up from $7.018 billion, or $4,577.10 per Class A share, a year ago.

That beat Wall Street expectations. The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings of $4,277.66 per Class A share.

Berkshire said Saturday that profits improved at most of its businesses, including the railroad, utilities and manufacturing companies it owns, but underwriting income fell at its insurance companies.

In addition to investments, Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 90 business outright, including BNSF railroad, several major utilities, Geico insurance and an assortment of manufacturing and retail companies. Tens of thousands of shareholders were packing into an Omaha arena not far from the company's headquarters Saturday to listen to Buffett and Berkshire's vice chairmen spend hours answering any and all questions.

Japanese investor Heihachiro “Hutch” Okamoto is attending the meeting for his first time this year partly because he is hearing so much interest in investing in the U.S. stock market at the brokerage company where he works in Japan.

“Mr. Buffett is kind of a proxy for the U.S. stock market, so I wanted to see him here,” Okamoto said.

Janet Dalton of Overland Park, Kansas, said she has been attending the meetings for decades. Her family has an even longer association with the company becuase her dad bought stock in the Berkshire Hathaway textile company even before Buffett took it over in 1965 and began to convert it into the conglomerate it is today. They never sold the shares, which now sell for nearly $500,000 apiece.

Dalton said she misses the more detailed business answers that Buffett used to give at the early meetings she attended.

“When I first came to the meetings, it was like getting a mini-MBA. Now it has become more general,” Dalton said. But part of what keeps her coming back year after year is the chance to reconnect with friends and fellow investors she’s met at past meetings.

Combined Shape Caption Special See's Candies boxes are available during the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed Combined Shape Caption Special See's Candies boxes are available during the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed

Combined Shape Caption Garrett Northwall, 11, of Nashville, Tenn., watches a model train and trolley during the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed Combined Shape Caption Garrett Northwall, 11, of Nashville, Tenn., watches a model train and trolley during the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed

Combined Shape Caption A Warren Buffett rubber duck is available during the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed Combined Shape Caption A Warren Buffett rubber duck is available during the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed

Combined Shape Caption People line up to get inside the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed Combined Shape Caption People line up to get inside the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed

Combined Shape Caption Nestor Riano, of Roseville, Minn., gets his photo taken near a welcome sign during the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed Combined Shape Caption Nestor Riano, of Roseville, Minn., gets his photo taken near a welcome sign during the Berkshire Hathaway 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 29, 2022. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Anna Reed Credit: Anna Reed