Buffalo supermarket victim Kat Massey to be laid to rest

Massey, 72, has been described by her friends as a civil rights and education advocate. Last year she wrote a letter to her hometown newspaper, The Buffalo News, addressing "escalating gun violence in Buffalo and many major U.S. cities" and calling for "extensive" federal action and legislation.

“Current pursued remedies mainly inspired by mass killings — namely, universal background checks and banning assault weapons — essentially exclude the sources of our city’s gun problems," the letter read. "Illegal handguns, via out of state gun trafficking, are the primary culprits.”