Buehler gets 1st career shutout, Dodgers blank D-backs 4-0

Buehler's dominance against Arizona came after a relatively slow start to the season by his lofty standards. The two-time All-Star had a 4.02 ERA through three starts before Monday.

A lot of opposing pitchers have found their groove against the D-backs' lineup, which was 29th out of 30 teams with a .189 batting average coming into Monday's games. Daulton Varsho, David Peralta and Walker had the team's three hits and all were singles.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (1-1) took the loss despite pitching fairly well, giving up three runs over six innings. He permitted seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

ROSTER MOVES

Dodgers: RHP Andre Jackson was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. INF/OF Zach McKinstry was sent to Triple-A.

Diamondbacks: OF Jordan Luplow (strained right oblique) joined the team from the 10-day injured list and LHP Tyler Gilbert was promoted from Triple-A Reno. LHP Oliver Perez was designated for assignment and OF Jake McCarty was sent to Triple-A. Luplow made his season debut in the eighth

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send RHP Zach Davies (1-1, 5.02 ERA) to the mound to face Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 0.69) on Tuesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith catches a fly-out hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner as he collides with teammate Ketel Marte (4) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) throws out Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (5) and Mookie Betts (50) score on a double hit by Trea Turner during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws the ball downward after giving up a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo, right, turns a double play on Los Angeles' Dodgers Justin Turner after tagging out Trea Turner (6) during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)