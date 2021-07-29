Buehler, Dodgers dominate 1st-place Giants 8-0

“(Catcher Will Smith) did a really good job of keeping me on both sides of the plate and moving the ball around,” Buehler said. “It’s a big series against a team that’s leading the division. A big win for us.”

Buehler, whose only loss this season came against the Cubs on June 24 when the Dodgers were shut out, improved to 7-0 lifetime against the Giants. In five starts versus San Francisco this season, he is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA.

The pitcher also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice grounder in the seventh.

“He’s nasty,” Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock said. “He’s just dialed in. It doesn’t look like a fun at-bat up there for anyone. He’s fun to watch.”

Mitch White retired six batters to complete the five-hitter.

Cody Bellinger homered for Los Angeles. Pollock and Max Muncy had three hits apiece.

The Giants managed five singles and had only two runners reach second base – one when Buehler bounced a full-count pitch past Smith in the sixth.

“He has good stuff,” Giants cleanup hitter Wilmer Flores said. “I got only one mistake and it was a fly ball. When you’re facing pitchers like that you have to be ready for that mistake. If you miss it it’s going to be a long game like today.”

The Dodgers batted around and chased starter Anthony DeSclafani (10-5) in the third. Justin Turner had an RBI single and Smith tripled to drive in two more. Pollock bounced a two-out single up the middle to make it 4-0.

DeSclafani fell to 1-8 in his career against the Dodgers after retiring just eight batters. He allowed six hits and four runs.

“The Dodgers ran his pitch count up pretty good, and kept grinding,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Anthony just ran out of gas. He did make some mistakes and missed with some locations. They’re going to punish those mistakes.”

Bellinger homered off John Brebbia in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Roberts anticipates OF Mookie Betts will come off the injured list when he’s eligible to play Sunday in Arizona. Betts worked out before the game without setback from the right hip inflammation that has kept him out since July 25. … LHP Clayton Kershaw responded well after throwing 45 pitches in a three-inning simulated game Tuesday. Kershaw will pitch another one Sunday and Roberts said the plan is to have the three-time Cy Young Award winner make his return Aug. 7 against the Angels.

Giants: C Buster Posey came out of the game to begin the fourth after taking a foul ball off his mask earlier and was checked for a concussion. … Indications are that SS Brandon Crawford will come off the injured list in time for Thursday’s game at Oracle Park. Crawford has made steady progress in rehabbing from a left oblique strain. … 1B Brandon Belt (right knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP David Price (4-0, 3.35 ERA) will make his seventh start Thursday at Oracle Park. All four of Price’s wins this season have come in relief.

RHP Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.09) pitches for the Giants. Cueto has already won as many games as he did the previous three seasons combined.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) rounds third base to score a run on a single by Justin Turner against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor, left, completes a double play after forcing out San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf (33) out on a ball hit by Jason Vosler during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

San Francisco Giants third baseman Jason Vosler can't make the stop on a grounder hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in San Francisco. Turner was safe at first. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar