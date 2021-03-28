Buddy ball bounced as Houston stymies Boeheim and Syracuse

“They’re just really physical, really aggressive and we got some looks that we didn’t capitalize on,” Boeheim said. “You can’t lose those opportunities against a team like that.”

Boeheim finished with 12 points, but shot 3 of 13 and just 1 of 9 on 3-pointers. It was his worst scoring game since finishing with eight points in an early February loss against Clemson, another night where Boeheim was just 3-of-13 shooting.

Syracuse knew Boeheim would get plenty of attention -- mostly from Jarreau -- and it could lead to opportunities for others. But the rest of the Orange struggled as well. Joseph Girard III also had 12 points, but the Orange got very little from their frontcourt. Syracuse shot 28% overall and was outscored 30-16 on points in the paint.

“Jarreau is a really, really good defensive player and they helped, they were there to help him but he’s a really good defender,” coach Jim Boeheim said. “I just thought that would open up some things for us to score inside and we were not able to do that. I felt that our forwards would be able to score in this game and they weren’t able to.”

Buddy Boeheim had been terrific for the past month, averaging 24.2 points over the past nine contests in which the Orange went 6-3, including NCAA wins over San Diego State and West Virginia. Boeheim had 30 points in the win over San Diego State and followed up with 25 against the Mountaineers. He topped 20 points in seven of the previous nine games overall.

He never got started against the Cougars, who were determined not to let him have a big scoring night against their pressure defense.

Houston rotated several defenders against Boeheim. The most successful seemed to be Jarreau, who used his 6-foot-5 frame to keep Boeheim from having clean looks.

Nearly 25 minutes of game time elapsed before Boeheim finally hit his only 3-pointer. His struggles were a microcosm for Syracuse’s shooting problems from deep. After hitting a tournament-high 29 3-pointers through the first two rounds, the Orange were 5 of 23 on 3s.

“Buddy’s gotten better. He did make some moves inside, he got in there,” Jim Boeheim said. “He settled a little bit too much for the 3 in the second half. He probably should have continued to drive a little bit more, but it’s a learning experience.”

Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III (11) drives on Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) drives on Houston forward Reggie Chaney (32) in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) blocks the shot of Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) as Houston forward Reggie Chaney (32) defends in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy