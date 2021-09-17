Budapest mayor enters primary to run against Hungary's Orban

Although popular in his country, Orban is frequently accused by critics of autocratic tendencies, and seizing control of Hungary's media to control political narratives.

After his party swept national elections in 2018, independent election observers found the contest had been free but not fair, and that “intimidating and xenophobic rhetoric, media bias, and opaque campaign financing (had) constricted the space for genuine political debate.”

The opposition's primary contest, which begins on Saturday and will take place in two rounds, is part of the its electoral strategy of fielding single joint candidates against the Fidesz contender in each electoral district.

That method led to significant gains during municipal elections in 2019, when the coalition flipped the leadership of Budapest and most of Hungary’s larger cities.

Judit Skirba, who attended the campaign event Friday, said she supports Karacsony but would vote for another opposition candidate even if he loses the primary.

“I came because after a long time, I finally see a face which I am glad to look at, someone who is honest and who, it seems, is credible,” she said.

Opposition politicians say their unity strategy is the only way to defeat Orban after his party authored and unilaterally passed a new election law in 2011.

That law transformed the electoral system from a two-round process to a single round majoritarian system, and reduced the number of parliamentary seats by nearly half, something critics say unfairly favors the ruling party: In 2016 elections, Fidesz won a two-thirds parliamentary majority while receiving less than 45% of votes.

Orban has criticized the liberal parties for making common cause with the formerly far-right Jobbik, which has tried to rebrand itself as a conservative people's party but in the past was known for harboring openly racist and anti-Semitic attitudes.

Yet recent polls show the joint opposition and Orban’s party in a neck-and-neck race, which observers predict will be the closest in recent memory.

“There are very many of us opposition voters who have long been waiting for the opposition parties to not want to defeat each other, but Viktor Orban,” Karacsony said.

Caption Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, one of the frontrunners in a race to unseat Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban holding a campaign event in Budapestt, Hungary on Sept. 17, 2021. The rally marked the start of a primary election that will choose a joint opposition candidate to face off with Hungary's hardline leader in polls next year. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) Credit: Bela Szandelszky Credit: Bela Szandelszky

Caption Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, one of the frontrunners in a race to unseat Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, holding a campaign event in Budapestt, Hungary on Sept. 17, 2021. The rally marked the start of a primary election that will choose a joint opposition candidate to face off with Hungary's hardline leader in polls next year. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) Credit: Bela Szandelszky Credit: Bela Szandelszky

Caption A campaign banner is seen reflected behind Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, one of the frontrunners in a race to unseat Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, while holding a campaign event in Budapestt, Hungary on Sept. 17, 2021. The rally marked the start of a primary election that will choose a joint opposition candidate to face off with Hungary's hardline leader in polls next year. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) Credit: Bela Szandelszky Credit: Bela Szandelszky