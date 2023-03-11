Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95

Wearing his trademark purple Vikings cap and a stone-faced demeanor, Grant’s steely sideline gaze became synonymous with his teams. He guided the Vikings from 1967-85, with a one-year hiatus in 1984, on his way to a 158-96-5 record with 11 division championships in 18 seasons. He went 10-12 in the playoffs.

When he retired, Grant was eighth on the NFL’s all-time victory list.