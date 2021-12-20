Bucs' Godwin out for season with torn ACL in right knee

“We’re so concerned about hitting people in the head and we’re getting a lot of knee injuries now because of that type of tackle,” the coach added. “But it is legal and wasn’t a bad play at all.”

Godwin was well on his way to a third consecutive game with at least 10 receptions and 100 yards receiving with six for 49 when he was hurt with just under 13 minutes remaining in the first half. The fifth-year pro finished with a career-best 98 catches for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns (five receiving, one rushing).

Receiver is one of the deepest positions on Tampa Bay's roster, however the loss of Godwin coupled with Mike Evans (64 receptions, 899 yards, 11 TDs) suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday will be tough to overcome.

The reigning Super Bowl champions could get a lift from receiver Antonio Brown, who returns this week after serving a three-game suspension imposed by the NFL for misrepresenting his vaccination status. He hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury during a Week 6 win at Philadelphia.

Running back Leonard Fournette also left Sunday night’s game with a hamstring injury. Arians is hopeful both Fournette and Evans will be back at some point, but noted it’s too soon to speculate when.

Like Brown, safety Mike Edwards is also eligible to return this week after serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

“It's in the best interest of our football team,” Arians said. “Both of those guys have served their time and we'll welcome them back.”

