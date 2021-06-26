Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie East finals at 1-1

The series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Sunday.

“We got one," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “We’re happy with that. But there’s another level we have to get to in order to win games and advance. That intensity they came out with wasn’t a surprise to us. They just totally dominated the entire game.”

Brook Lopez scored 16 points for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Antetokounmpo had nine rebounds and six assists.

Danilo Gallinari had 12 points and John Collins and Cam Reddish each added 11 for the Hawks.

Milwaukee was intent on making life difficult for Young two nights after the Bucks blew a seven-point lead in the final four minutes of Game 1. Young’s Game 1 performance had made him the first player ever with at least 45 points and 10 assists in a conference finals game.

Young committed eight turnovers in the first half alone. He shot 6 of 16 overall and 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

“We needed everybody to be more active,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The guys, they were great.”

Milwaukee pulled ahead in the opening minutes as Antetokounmpo continually got to the rim for easy baskets. The Bucks already owned a double-digit lead before going on a 20-0 run late in the second quarter to break open the game.

Holiday scored nine points in the spurt and capped the run with a 3-pointer and layup. Lopez added seven points during that stretch.

The Bucks led 77-45 after a first half in which they shot 64.6% and capitalized on 13 Hawks turnovers, including eight from Young.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Reddish played 17 minutes in his first game action since Feb. 21 due to an Achilles tendon injury. … Young had at least 20 points and seven assists in each of the Hawks' 13 playoff games before Friday. He's the first player ever to have at least 20 points and seven assists in each of his first 13 career playoff games. ... Reserve forward Nathan Knight went to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. Knight had landed on his back after blocking a shot.

Bucks: The Bucks shot 52.1%, the first time they've shot over 50% in this postseason. ... Antetokounmpo's early exit due to the lopsided score resulted in the end of his franchise-record string of six straight games in which he had at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. The last player to collect at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in six straight playoff games was Shaquille O'Neal in 2002. ... The Bucks improved to 12-3 in playoff games at Fiserv Forum.

