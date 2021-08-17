Bucks stay home for Christmas, Hawks return to holiday slate

For Lakers star LeBron James, though, Christmas appearances are just about an annual occurrence. And this year’s matchup will likely be of the history-making variety.

If James plays in the Dec. 25 game against the Nets, it would be his 16th Christmas appearance and tie Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history. If James starts that game, he would break a tie with Bryant for most Christmas starts; Bryant came off the bench once. If James scores more than 12 points, he will also pass Bryant for the most Christmas points; Bryant has 395, James 383. And should the Lakers win, James would become the first player to appear in 11 Christmas victories, breaking a tie with Dwyane Wade.

The Bucks, Lakers, Celtics, Nets, Warriors and Nuggets all played on Christmas last season. Utah and New York return for the first time since 2018, and Phoenix is getting its first Christmas game since 2009.

OPENING WEEK

The NBA also released the schedule of nationally televised games for opening week, and this season will begin where last season ended — in Milwaukee, with the Bucks celebrating a championship.

Ring night in Milwaukee, as expected, is Oct. 17, when the Bucks will open the season against Brooklyn and with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expected to be in attendance, as per tradition, to hand out the jewelry. Milwaukee won a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals on the Nets’ home floor during its run to its first championship in 50 years.

The other game on the slate for Oct. 17 has Golden State playing at the Lakers.

The nationally televised games on Oct. 18 are Boston at New York and Denver at Phoenix. On Oct. 19, it’ll be Dallas at Atlanta and the Los Angeles Clippers visiting Golden State. And the national doubleheader on Oct. 20 has Brooklyn visiting Philadelphia and Phoenix playing at the Lakers.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports