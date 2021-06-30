Bucks say Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5 with Hawks

He briefly went back to the Bucks’ bench and then returned to the locker room shortly afterward.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference finals heading into Game 5 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason. Milwaukee went 6-5 in the 11 regular-season games Antetokounmpo missed, including a stretch of six straight games in April when he also was dealing with an injured left knee.

Star guard Trae Young missed Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right ankle, and center Clint Capela took an elbow in the face late in the game. Hawks coach Nate McMillan didn’t have an update on either player when he spoke to the media Thursday morning.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is helped up by his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo (right), who also plays for the team, after he hyperextended his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

