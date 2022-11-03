BreakingNews
BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Twp.
journal-news logo
X

Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season

Nation & World
By TOM KERTSCHER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams.

Jrue Holiday, who was uncertain to play because of a non-COVID-19 illness, added 26 points for the NBA’s only undefeated team. Jordan Nwora scored 12 off the bench.

Four Pistons scored in double-figures, led by Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points and Cade Cunningham 10.

Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in six consecutive games. The two-time MVP tallied 15 of the Bucks’ 31 first-quarter points against Detroit.

The Bucks shot only 26.3% on 3-pointers, but outscored the Pistons 56-30 in the paint and outrebounded them 52-35.

The Bucks led for nearly the entire first half despite shooting 2 for 21 from long distance. They outscored the Pistons 34-14 in the paint and led 56-47 at halftime. Milwaukee increased its lead in the second half.

The Bucks have avoided defeat even though Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton haven’t seen the court. Middleton is recovering from offseason wrist surgery and Connaughton has a strained right calf.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Rookie C Jalen Duren missed a second straight game. He sprained his left ankle Sunday in a win over the Warriors.

Bucks: F-C Sandro Mamukelashvili missed the game and was being evaluated for a concussion. ... Two-way G AJ Green underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured nose, an injury he sustained during practice with the Wisconsin Herd on Friday. He is expected to be sidelined for about three weeks.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Bucks: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

In Other News
1
Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely
2
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
3
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
4
Nola, Alvarado falter, Phillies bats silent in Game 4 loss
5
Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top