Bucks, Hawks to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi

The teams going overseas for preseason games typically are allowed to open training camps a few days before the rest of the league. Most teams are expecting camps to begin Sept. 26, which – assuming the schedule stays as per usual – would put the league on target to hold opening night next season on Oct. 18.

The Bucks-Hawks exhibitions, billed as The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, are part of a multi-year partnership between the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum went to Abu Dhabi in November to sign a multiyear deal between the league and tourism officials there.

The partnership includes the launching earlier this year of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls 11-14 years old from schools across Abu Dhabi.

The partnership also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness plus an NBA 2K League exhibition event at Middle East Film & Comic Con.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) comes up with a loose ball against Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) comes up with a loose ball against Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee