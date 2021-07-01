Bucks' Antetokounmpo (knee) out for Game 5 of Eastern finals

“It’s not something where you ... need to consciously think, ‘I need to do more,’ “ Bucks guard Pat Connaughton said after Thursday’s shootaround about the prospect of playing without Antetokounmpo. ”It’s just you’re ready for opportunities as they arise. Throughout the season, one of the, I would say, beautiful things about our team is you’re called to do different things on different nights.”

Milwaukee went 6-5 during the regular season in games Antetokounmpo missed.

“We talk about ball movement and people movement and playing free, playing organically,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday. “Those things probably become even more important (if Antetokounmpo can’t play). We’ve got a lot of talent, so I think just let the guys play. Put them in a comfort level and put them in a comfortable spot and let them go play basketball, not over-complicated.

“We’ve played games without Giannis, without Khris (Middleton), without Jrue (Holiday), without whoever it may be, and so hopefully you have a structure and a system where you can function at a high level on both ends of the court no matter who is playing.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is helped up by his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo (right), who also plays for the team, after he hyperextended his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton