Bucks' Antetokounmpo exits game with lower back bruise

By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket and was ruled out of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff series opener against the Miami Heat with a bruised lower back

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket on Sunday and was ruled out of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff series opener against the Miami Heat with a bruised lower back.

Antetokounmpo got up slowly but remained in the game to take his free throws after getting fouled by Miami’s Kevin Love with 4:13 left in the first quarter. The two-time MVP stayed in the game until picking up his second foul about 2 1/2 minutes later.

After getting removed from the game, Antetokounmpo went to the locker room. He returned with 9:56 left in the second quarter but exited again with 8:33 left in the half.

Antetokounmpo had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes for the top-seeded Bucks.

The Heat had their own injury concerns. Miami's Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter.

