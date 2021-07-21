Bucks' 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis

In a season played played largely without fans, the Bucks had 65,000 of them packed into the Deer District outside, a wild party that figured to last deep into the Midwestern night. The party wasn't bad inside, either: Confetti rained down inside as fans chanted "Bucks in 6! Bucks in 6!" — a hopeful boast by former player that turned out to be a prophetic rallying cry.

The Bucks became the fifth team to win the NBA Finals after trailing 2-0 and the first to do it by winning the next four games since Miami against Dallas in 2006.

Chris Paul scored 26 points to end his first NBA Finals appearance in his 16th season. Devin Booker added 19 points but shot just 8 for 22 and missed all seven 3-pointers after scoring 40 points in each of the last two games.

“There’s just a pain that goes with your season being over,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “But I’ve never dealt with this and so I’m grateful, like I said, but I know this is going to hurt for a while.”

The teams that came into the NBA together as expansion clubs in 1968 delivered a fine finals, with the last three games all in the balance deep into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks won them largely because of Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP in the regular season who raised his game even higher in the finals and was voted the unanimous NBA Finals MVP.

He was the star of these finals in every way, from his powerful play on the court to his humble thoughts in interviews to taking time after Tuesday night's win to find children to high-five amid the celebrations. And he did it all after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals with a hyperextended left knee, an injury that at first he feared could be serious to end his season.

Just think what people would have missed.

Khris Middleton scored 17 points for the Bucks and Bobby Portis came off the bench with 16. Jrue Holiday had 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to go along with his usual sturdy defense that helped finally cool off Booker.

The Bucks won just 15 games in 2013-14 when Antetokounmpo was a rookie after the forward from Greece was taken with the No. 15 pick. Middleton was beginning his second NBA season after the Bucks had acquired the second-round pick in a trade with Detroit that summer.

What started as a gradual time sped up in the last few years and the Bucks thought they might be here the last two seasons. They had the NBA’s best record in 2018-19 but blew a 2-0 lead against Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals.

They came back with the best record again last season but never regained their momentum after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March. They were eliminated in the second round by Miami in the bubble.

The Bucks traded for Holiday before this season and even though they weren’t quite as strong in the regular season, they were finally NBA Finals ready.

And Milwaukee was ready for the moment.

“I think it’s just a credit to the players," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We’ve been pushing. We’ve been trying to get better. The players embrace everything. They’re amazingly coachable. They take it, soak it in and make the best of it.”

Fans began filling the streets and restaurants in the afternoon on what felt like a holiday in Milwaukee. The Brewers moved up the start time of their home game against Kansas City to be played in the afternoon to accommodate Milwaukee fans — and Brewers star Christian Yelich, who was part of the crowd inside Fiserv Forum.

The game was tied at 77 after three quarters but Antetokoumpo had 13 points in the fourth to make sure Milwaukee wouldn't have to go back to Phoenix for Game 7 on Thursday.

The Suns returned to the postseason for the first time since 2010 but remain without a title and have never won more than two games in their three appearances in the NBA Finals.

“Nobody probably expected us to be where we are except for us,” Paul said. “But it is what it is. Like I said all season long with our team, ain’t no moral victories.”

TIP-INS

Suns: The Suns scored their fewest points in a first quarter in this postseason when they had 16. ... Deandre Ayton, who was shooting 67.6% in the postseason, was 4 of 12 for 12 points.

Bucks: Brook Lopez had 10 points and eight rebounds. ... Milwaukee's only other NBA Finals appearance was a loss in 1974.

___

___

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reads with the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket between Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky, right, and forward Jae Crowder during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) slam dunks over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22), guard Devin Booker and forward Jae Crowder, right, during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Fans gather in the Deer District for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Angela Peterson Credit: Angela Peterson

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles between Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles under the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) hugs Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) hugs Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Fans watch television coverage of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns playing in Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won the championship. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Fans cheer as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals to win the championship, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps

Fans watch television coverage of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns playing in Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Credit: Jeffrey Phelps Credit: Jeffrey Phelps