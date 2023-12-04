BreakingNews
Lakota West grad among Ohio State players entering transfer portal

Buckeyes' McCord biggest name in transfer portal as undergrad players begin search for new schools

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord entered his name into the transfer portal on the first day undergraduate football players could do so

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord entered his name into the transfer portal Monday, the first day undergraduate football players could do so.

The Buckeyes' season-long starter was the biggest name in the portal.

Quarterbacks Blake Shapen of Baylor and Katin Houser of Michigan State also entered the portal.

McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starter's job in the preseason and threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Two of the interceptions came in the 30-24 loss to Michigan on Nov. 25.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was non-committal Sunday when asked if the junior quarterback would play in the Buckeyes' game against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

McCord's best moment came when he led Ohio State's 65-yard drive for the winning touchdown as time ran out in a 17-14 win over Notre Dame in September.

“I think he’s a good quarterback, I do,” Day said. "After every year, you evaluate everything, and try to figure out what to do next. But I think there was a lot of progress made this year.”

McCord's teammate, running back Evan Porter, also entered the portal. Porter appeared in four games.

Shapen's decision came less than a week after Baylor hired Jake Spavital as offensive coordinator. Shapen became the Bears' starter late in the 2021 season. He battled knee and head injuries this year and averaged 273 yards passing per game with 13 TDs in eight games.

Houser, who started Michigan State's last seven games, entered the portal after Jonathan Smith was hired as the new head coach.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ends 2024 Republican presidential bid...
2
Former top Ohio utility regulator surrenders in $60 million bribery...
3
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
4
Ex-ambassador charged with serving as secret agent for Cuba's...
5
Live updates | Israel’s military calls for more evacuations in southern...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top