Buck Showalter says he will not return as New York Mets manager

Buck Showalter says he will not return for a third season as New York Mets manager after a disappointing season in which baseball’s highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter said Sunday he will not return for a third season as New York Mets manager after a disappointing season in which baseball's highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer.

The 67-year-old Showalter made the announcement before Sunday's game against Philadelphia. The Mets entered 74-86, 29 1/2 games behind NL East champion Atlanta.

Showalter took over as manager before the 2022 season and led the Mets to a 101-61 record last year, when he was named NL Manager of the Year.

New York is expected to hire David Stearns as president of baseball operations above general manager Billy Eppler, and Showalter's departure clears the way for Stearns to make his manager pick.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida...
2
Video shows bloodied Black man surrounded by officers during Florida...
3
Nebraska is imposing a 7-day wait for trans youth to start...
4
Trump aims to lock down supporters in Iowa counties that he flipped...
5
Lawrence, Ridley and defense help Jaguars beat Falcons 23-7 in London
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top