Bucharest gay pride march resumes after coronavirus pause

Hours before the LGBT parade kicked off Saturday, around 100 far-right opponents, who advocate for traditional family values, held an anti-LGBT counter-march in the capital.

A 2019 opinion poll by Eurobarometer found that 38% of Romanians agree that gay, lesbian, and bisexual people should have the same rights as heterosexuals, while 54% disagreed.

This year marks 20 years since Romania, a country of more than 19 million, decriminalized homosexuality.

When 25-year-old Luca Istodor told his parents about his sexuality when he was 16, they told him that he might be confused. It took them a while, but his parents eventually fully accepted his sexuality. On Saturday they spoke at the pride event about the difficulties LGBT people face in Romania.

“I’m hoping that my parents’ speech on stage will be heard by other parents,” said Istodor, who works as a project coordinator at ACCEPT Association. “It's about loving your children for who they are.”