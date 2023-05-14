Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles graduates from college, fulfills promise to late mother

Bowles, entering his second season as coach of the Buccaneers, was born and raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and played college football at Temple under coach Bruce Arians. The defensive back signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 1986 and played eight seasons in the NFL — winning a Super Bowl in 1988.

Bowles turned to coaching after his playing career ended, serving in a variety of assistant roles with several NFL teams before becoming the Miami Dolphins' interim head coach in 2011. He reunited with Arians, who was the Arizona Cardinals' head coach, in 2013 as the defensive coordinator before getting his first full-time gig as a head coach with the New York Jets in 2015.

After four seasons with New York, he joined Arians' staff in Tampa Bay — again as the defensive coordinator — before taking over as the Buccaneers' head coach last year when Arians retired.

“This is an amazing, amazing thing for me to be in a class with you,” Bowles said while speaking to the graduating class. “I’m more nervous now than I ever was speaking in front of a locker room at halftime.”

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL