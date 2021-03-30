BTS condemns anti-Asian racism, says they've experienced it

Many Asian Americans believe the Atlanta shootings were racially motivated. Police say they are still trying to determine a motive.

High-profile stars of Asian descent like Steven Yeun, Simon Liu and Sandra Oh have been vocal about spreading awareness of anti-Asian violence. “I am proud to be Asian! We belong here,” Oh shouted into a megaphone at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh last week.

BTS is one of the first South Korean bands to openly condemn anti-Asian racism. K-pop bands are known to be careful about maintaining personas created by their labels, which often muzzle stars on touchy subjects like race and mental health.

BTS has addressed racial discrimination and violence. In 2020, the band donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, which was quickly matched by their fans within a day, according to "One In An ARMY," a global fundraising team made up of BTS fans.