Bryson Barnes leads No. 14 Utah past Washington State, 21-17

Utah was forced to punt late in the second quarter, but the ball hit receiver Robert Ferrel in the leg and was recovered by the Utes at the Washington State 25. Jaylon Glover drove in from the 1e with 20 seconds left in the half to give Utah a 14-7 lead.

Dalton Kincaid caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Barnes late in the third quarter to lift Utah to a 21-7 lead.

Washington State replied immediately, with Ward running 7 yards up the middle early in the fourth to cut Utah's lead to 21-14.

Jackson fumbled midway through the fourth and the ball was recovered by Washington State's Tanner Moku deep in Utah territory. Dean Janikowski kicked a 42-yard field goal to cut Utah's lead to 21-17 with less than five minutes left in the game. But Utah was able to run out the clock.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah is the defending Pac-12 champion and needed a victory to stay in range of Oregon, UCLA and Southern California for a berth in the league title game. Washington State is seeking to qualify for a bowl game.

UP NEXT

Utah: Hosts Arizona on Nov. 5.

Washington State: At Stanford on Nov. 5.

___

