Bryce Harper takes on-field BP for 1st time since surgery

1 hour ago
Bryce Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper has taken on-field batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.

The Philadelphia Phillies said Harper hit on the field before Tuesday night's game at Yankee Stadium.

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and was projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. He appears to be on track for an earlier return, and Philadelphia has Harper on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

