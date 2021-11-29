Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar from COVID quarantine

Iggy Pop, the 74-year-old punk legend, appears as if a molten, painted face and chest in silver, while Cher is photographed in a dressing room, leaning pensively against a mirror.

“All of them are very unique and interesting artists and have their own individual style,’’ Adams said. “When you get into their world, you are really just there to observe their creating their persona.”

American musician and singer St. Vincent has the honor of being the calendar’s cover, shown with a guitar pick with the Pirelli logo on her tongue.

“I think the image on the cover will be remembered as one of the iconic Pirelli images,’’ Adams said.