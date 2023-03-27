Brunson, Shannon, de Armas will host 'Saturday Night Live'

Brunson, creator and star of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" comedy, will be host of this Saturday's show, NBC announced on Monday. Lil Yachty, whose latest disc debuted at the top of Billboard's rock and alternative charts, is the musical guest.

Molly Shannon returns to "SNL" to host on April 8. Shannon, one of the show's cast members from 1995 to 2001, has been host one time before. Jonas Brothers, who have a new album due in May, will be the show's musical guest for the third time.