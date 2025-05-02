Breaking: Dispatch: Crews respond to fire at Hamilton Texas Roadhouse

Brunson scores 40, Knicks top Pistons 116-113 in Game 6, advance to 2nd-round series with Celtics

Jalen Brunson scored 40 points, Mikal Bridges had 25 points and OG Anunoby added 22 to lead the New York Knicks to a 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night and into the second round of the NBA playoffs
Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
1 minute ago
DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 40 points, Mikal Bridges had 25 points and OG Anunoby added 22 to lead the New York Knicks to a 116-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night and into the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The third-seeded Knicks will face second-seeded Boston, shooting to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

The sixth-seeded Pistons had an unprecedented turnaround during the regular season and ended the NBA’s longest playoff losing streak in their first postseason appearance since 2019, but broke another league mark with a 10th straight setback at home dating to 2008.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Cunningham was 0 for 8 on 3-pointers and his backcourt mate Tim Hardaway Jr. was 1 of 6 beyond the arc and scored seven points.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) takes a jump shot against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates after scoring against the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, left, looks to shoot against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) loses the ball while defended by Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) passes the ball against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, left, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts after being whistled for a foul against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, top, has the ball knocked away by Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

