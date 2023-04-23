Brunson, Barrett lead Knicks over Cavs 102-93 for 3-1 lead

They've only made it back to the playoffs once since then, falling in five games to Atlanta in 2021. But this team is more complete, thanks largely signing Brunson last summer and acquiring Hart from Portland during this season.

Starting together for the first time since they were college teammates at Villanova, that duo combined for 20 of the Knicks' 30 points in the first quarter, which ended with them leading by seven.

New York pushed it into double digits in the second and Brunson's 3-pointer midway through the period made it 46-31. The Knicks were ahead 54-45.

But Garland got the first two baskets of the third quarter, set up Cleveland's next three scores, then had the Cavs' next two field goals to tie it at 59. His three-point play gave Cleveland a 66-63 lead and he had 11 points and five assists in the period, before Brunson made a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left that sent the Knicks to the fourth with a 73-71 edge.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley had 12 points but fouled out in the fourth quarter. ... Cleveland fell to 7-2 in Game 4s since 2017.

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds. ... All-Star Julius Randle finished with just seven points and two rebounds.

