Bruins tie NHL mark for home start; beat Blackhawks, 6-1

Taylor Raddysh scored a power-play goal for Chicago and Petr Mrazek stopped 37 shots. The Blackhawks have lost three straight.

With Boston on the power play, Pastrnak took a cross-ice from Brad Marchand just inside the right circle and slipped a wrister that slipped under the pads of Mrazek 4:53 into the game.

The Bruins led 1-0 after one period and it could have been a lot more because they outshot Chicago 15-3 and had a handful of excellent close chances.

Bergeron one-timed McAvoy’s pass inside the left post, making it 2-0 at 4:28 of the second.

Raddysh, positioned in the slot, tipped Max Domi’s shot into the net for a power-play score that sliced it to 2-1

But DeBrusk and Krejci scored a little over a minute apart late in the second, making it 4-1. Pastrnak’s second came midway into the third.

HOW THE WEST WAS WON

The Bruins improved to 8-0 against Western Conference teams.

NOTES

Bergeron needs one point for 1,000 in his career. He’d become the fourth Bruins player all-time to reach that mark. ... Chicago forward Patrick Kane turned 34 on Saturday. … The Blackhawks had killed off all their penalties in the previous four games before Boston scored on its first power play. … Both teams wore reverse retro jerseys. … Mrazek played his 301st career game.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Bruins: At the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm